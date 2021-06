LA JOLLA, Calif. – It would be easy to root for Jon Rahm. As the 26-year-old Spaniard stood in front of the media Tuesday at the U.S. Open, Rahm was a sympathetic figure. He easily bared his soul about the experience of playing arguably the best round of his life in the third round of the Memorial Tournament and learning shortly after his final putt dropped that he was being withdrawn from the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test.