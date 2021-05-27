Date certain

I’m preparing the draft CDs for shipping/delivery. There is so much that I forgot went into doing this! The size limitation of a CD (it is now a 10 track album rather than 11), setting ID3 tags, the time needed to actually burn a CD.. etc. it’s nice though, because I feel like I’m actually making something as opposed to dumping a bunch of files on a server and saying “here you go!”. Also, the Linux box I have (windows won’t let you make audio CDs unless you literally give them constant access to your whole HDD… no.) with a CD drive in it is hyper slow. In the time I have spent typing this, a tag editor has been downloading and installing. :)