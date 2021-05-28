EXTENSION CORNER: Alabama needs to develop skilled, dependable labor

Nearly everyone is talking about jobs these days. From the ability to find a good job to the ability to hire a new worker, everyone has an anecdote or experience to share. With every story about the job market and its role in the broader economy. Etowah County’s unemployment rate in April of 3.4% was below the Alabama rate of 3.6% and below the national average of 4% — but what do these numbers mean for our local economy?