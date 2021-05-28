Surreal doesn't do her justice
Every year, I binge-watch the new season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie within a few days. This winter, when the pandemic delayed the seventh and final season, I re-watched the entire show. I love all of the characters and all of the actors, but the main draw for me is Lily Tomlin as the hippie-stoner-rocker half of the titular pair. I dig Frankie’s slightly anti-social attitude, her wild and sustained art practice, and her deep empathy for anyone in emotional turmoil. Tomlin was a family favorite when I was growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, with her comic turns on The Electric Company and Saturday Night Live, and later starring roles in subversive feminist fare in movies like 9 to 5 and Big Business (in which Tomlin and Bette Midler play two sets of identical twins, switched at birth).www.santafenewmexican.com