Whether you love to cook elaborate meals or are a total culinary novice, you've probably made a grocery shopping list at least a few times in your life. After all, unless you're the type to go to the market every single day in order to obtain what you need for a 24 hour period, you're probably buying ingredients for multiple meal preps at once. However, many of us know the familiar feeling of buying a bottle or jar of something, and discovering when you go to put it in your fridge or pantry that you already have that item. That's where a reverse shopping list comes in.