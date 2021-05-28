Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – National Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strength in its financial markets and wealth management units and a fall in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$801 million ($662.31 million), or C$2.25...

wixx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bank Of Canada#Reuters#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as BlackBerry falls; index heads for weekly gain

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) June 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, led by BlackBerry Ltd following quarterly results, but the index was set to post weekly gains. * BlackBerry fell more than 4.7% in early trading, despite the Canadian security software supplier beating Wall Street...
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

BlackBerry Q1 Revenue Falls, Beats Estimates

BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO said, “This quarter we aligned the business around the two key market opportunities – IoT and Cyber Security. In IoT we are pleased with the strong progress of the auto business, despite global chip shortage headwinds. Design activity remains strong, the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million, and royalty revenue backlog grew by 9% year-over-year. Tangible progress continues to be made with BlackBerry IVY, including the launch of the IVY Advisory Council and the first investment by the IVY Innovation Fund. On the Cyber Security side, we announced two new significant product launches as part of our XDR strategy – BlackBerry Gateway and Optics 3.0. We continue to see strong pipeline growth for our new UES products.” (See BlackBerry stock chart on TipRanks)
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Progress Software Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $13.56 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $16.97 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of...
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Canada Gambling Markets Estimated to Reach $4.6bn by 2030

Canada legalized single-game sports wagering Tuesday after passing the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, opening up a huge market for sports betting operators, and stirring speculation which operator is positioned to capitalize and with how much. Opening Huge Business Potential. Having signed into law Bill C-218 to legalize single-event...
Businesskfgo.com

Nike profit, sales beat estimates on strong demand from Americans leaving lockdown

(Reuters) -Nike Inc’s quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as Americans stepping out of pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending the sneaker maker’s shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to leisure-wear and comfortable pajamas, consumers...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

FedEx Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FedEx Corporation (FDX):. -Earnings: $1.87 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.33 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $6.88 in Q4 vs. -$1.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $5.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.99 per share -Revenue: $22.6 billion in Q4 vs. $17.4 billion in the same period last year.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$131.00

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Nike revenue beats estimates on North America growth

June 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out after a year with stimulus money in their pockets splurged on footwear and apparel. Total revenue rose to $12.34 billion for the fourth quarter from $6.31 billion a year earlier when...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

H.B. Fuller Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $49.1 million or $0.90 per share, up from $31.6 million or $0.61 per share last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $0.94 per share from $0.68 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter rose 22.7...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on mining stocks boost, upbeat economic data

June 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as mining stocks tracked bullion prices higher, while government data showed that domestic wholesale trade most likely rose in May. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Westpac to retain New Zealand business

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it would retain full ownership of its New Zealand business, after a review found that a demerger would not be in shareholder’s best interests. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tiger Global-backed Bright Health valued at $10.6 bln in IPO

June 24 (Reuters) - Bright Health Group’s shares fell more than 5% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc backed health insurance startup at $10.6 billion. Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

IHS Markit Ltd. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year. The company's earnings came in at $159.0 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $71.7 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported...
Marketsincomeinvestors.com

Royal Bank of Canada: 3.5% to 5.9% Yield From This Top Foreign Bank

Long-time readers of Income Investors would know that the big Canadian banks are some of the best-kept income secrets in today’s stock market. They have a track record of paying reliable dividends through thick and thin, and for the most part, they’ve offered higher dividend yields than many of their U.S. counterparts.
Financial ReportsKFYR-TV

Bank see nearly $28 million drop in profits in 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bank of North Dakota earned less money in 2020 for a variety of reasons. Despite that, Bank President Eric Hardmeyer says performance overall was exceptional. The Bank of North Dakota reported a profit of $141.2 million, which was down from the $169 million made in...