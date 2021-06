Raleigh, NC – As state budget negotiations get down to the fine details, with an extra $6 billion in over-collected tax revenue on the table, Republicans are moving forward with another conservative spending plan to make key investments and return tax money back to those who earned it. It puts the minority party, legislative Democrats, in a tough spot. Do they back a seemingly inevitable veto from Gov. Roy Cooper, or do they get the best deal they can for their districts and supporters?