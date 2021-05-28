Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Not all men: 'Port Authority'

By Jennifer Levin
Santafe New Mexican.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster care veteran Paul (Fionn Whitehead, Dunkirk) arrives in New York City from Pittsburgh to live with his half-sister. She doesn’t want him, so he lands in a shelter, under the menacing care of a big-brother figure, Lee (McCaul Lombardi, American Honey), who saves him from being beaten up on the subway. Just as Paul falls in with Lee and his street crew, he’s also drawn to the Kiki ballroom scene, an LGBT club culture populated by gay men and trans women of color.

www.santafenewmexican.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fionn Whitehead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Authority#Gay Men#Port Authority#Dunkirk Rrb#American#Lgbt#Paul And Wye#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Moviesdnyuz.com

Leyna Bloom On ‘Port Authority,’ Interracial Love & Trans Bodies

In her first appearance in Port Authority, Leyna Bloom sits upright in a folding chair, legs crossed, eyes fixed on the vogue battle in front of her. Even in this simple scene, Bloom appears almost regal, effortlessly commanding the screen. You’d think she was born to pose — and you’d be right.
Posted by
Jacob Willis

Austin Author On Boundaries, and Why All Art Is Stolen

Every now and then you read a book that really challenges you. It makes you rethink how you view the world. For me, Steal Like An Artist by Austin author Austin Kleon is one of those books. I reached out to Austin to interview him about his fantastic bestselling book. Here is a summary of our conversation. My questions are below in bold.
Books & LiteratureSand Hills Express

Authors of “Blackout” on celebrating Black love in all forms

Six bestselling Young Adult authors have teamed up to write “Blackout,” a new novel celebrating Black love. The book, on sale now, weaves together six stories of love and friendship set against a massive power outage in New York City. “Blackout” was written by six people. They are Dhonielle Clayton,...
ReligionClanton Advertiser

FAITH: Where are all the strong men

My dad was not a big man. Standing at about 5’9” or so, he was not the towering figure that stood head and shoulders above the rest of the crowd. However, growing up I was convinced that my dad was the strongest man in the world. I not only believed that, but I would declare as much on the school playground. It’s not that dad projected a tough-buy persona. I mean he was a faithful, loving pastor, for goodness sake. Yet, the way he guarded our family and protected us from the harmful elements of life gave me confidence in his ability to quell any threat to our safety.
Entertainmentbitchute.com

"Where Are All the Good Men?"

That is one of the classic lines you will hear from many women who are now 30+ years old and trying to secure their good little BetaMon slave as that biological clock keeps TIK TIK TICKING away. ===============…
Americastanglewoodmoms.com

There Is History in All Men’s Lives

Recently, a member of the Tanglewood Moms group on Facebook asked for recommendations of historical fiction that she and her husband could read. Naturally, the group came through! We have gathered their suggestions, along with some suggestions of our own, for both historical fiction and histories that are worth reading this summer!
Entertainmentalaturkanews.com

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” author on gender identity in the Black community

In the past year, half of all LGBTQ youth of color, including 67% of Black respondents, reported facing discrimination based on their race or ethnicity. George M. Johnson, a journalist, activist and the author of "All Boys Aren't Blue," joined CBSN to discuss their memoir exploring growing up while being both Black and queer. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Entertainmentinmagazine.ca

QUEER CRIME: 5 Must-Read LGBTQ+ True Crime Books

These books can provide a more well-rounded look into everything that impacts a case…. If you’re a true crime fan, you know there’s no shortage of books, documentaries, podcasts and original reporting dedicated to the victims of violent crimes and the people who commit those crimes. At the same time, we know that cases that get the most attention are usually ones that are committed against white, middle class, cisgender people. From serial killers like Ted Bundy, the Golden State Killer and Paul Bernardo to victims of the most talked-about unsolved cases like JonBenet Ramsey, the media is busy covering a certain (very small) selection of cases. Meanwhile hate crimes, including murders of gay, trans and non-binary people are on the rise. Queer Crime is a monthly column focusing on true crime with an LGBTQ+ spin whether it’s the victim or the perpetrator.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Udo Kier is the queen of Ohio in the trailer for ‘Swan Song’

Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat “Mr. Pat” Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home after learning of his former client’s dying wish for him to style her final hairdo in Swan Song. Soon, Pat embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past – and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Latin origin of Rachel Zegler, the new Snow White

There is a new one Snow White! The actress Rachel Zegler was chosen by Disney to embody the famous princess in the Next Live-Action that the entertainment giant is preparing. The honor will fall on the shoulders of a 20-year-old who has Latin origin by descent. Learn more about her and what nationality she has.
bklynlibrary.org

BKLYN BookMatch Teen: Horror

BookMatch Teen creates personalized booklists for teens, by teens. Want your own? Fill out our online form! bklynlibrary.org/bookmatchteenform. Author: Kate Alice Marshall Call Number: FIC MARSHALL Published: 2019. Summary: Once a year, a road appears in the forest. And at the end of it, the ghost of Lucy Gallows beckons....
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
Los Angeles, CAthesource.com

Legendary Crip Co-Founder Monster Kody Dead At 57

According to several reports on social media, Monster Kody, the legendary co-founder of the notorious Northern 83G Crips in Los Angeles turned author and social activist has passed away. He was 57 years old. Monster Kody, who was born Kody Dejohn Scott in 1963, but changed his name to Sanyika...