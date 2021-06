Since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal manager in December 2019, playing out from the back has been a huge part of what he has tried to do at the Emirates. Despite the protestations of many Gunners fans still suffering from the post-traumatic stress related to seeing Unai Emery's early attempts to usher in the tactic with Petr Cech in between the sticks, Arteta even once joked in his first season that it made him far more nervous to see his team go long than work the ball forward from their own goal.