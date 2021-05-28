Cancel
30 buildings on Miami Beach have a new owner. Renovations will likely mean higher rents

Miami Herald
Residents in nearly 30 apartment buildings in South Beach and Bay Harbor Islands have a new landlord with plans to renovate the units. Rent increases will likely follow. The New York City-based investment management firm Sentinel Real Estate purchased the 29 apartment buildings and one office building for $97 million from the Miami Beach-based Boardwalk Properties in April. The units are now under Sentinel Real Estate’s Helios Apartments collection.

