NASA has teamed up with a major manufacturer of laundry detergent to develop methods for washing clothes in space. This is reported by The Associated Press. Currently, astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) wear underwear and clothing until the items become unusable due to dirt and an unpleasant smell, and then throw them away. NASA intends to teach them how to take care of their clothes. Together with a major powder manufacturer, the agency expects to find a method for cleaning clothes in space so that they can be reused for several months or even years, as on Earth.