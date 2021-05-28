Etowah's NyNy Davis, Glencoe's Katie Giles named Times' track athletes of year
Etowah senior Martavious "NyNy" Davis and Glencoe sophomore Katie Giles were named The Gadsden Times' boys and girls track and field athletes of the year. Davis, who will play college football and run track at Utah State, wrapped up his prep career with two state championships. The multi-sport athlete ran 10.82 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a 10.59 in the 200 during the Class 4A state meet at Gulf Shores.www.gadsdentimes.com