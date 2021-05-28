Cancel
Glencoe, AL

Etowah's NyNy Davis, Glencoe's Katie Giles named Times' track athletes of year

Gadsden Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtowah senior Martavious "NyNy" Davis and Glencoe sophomore Katie Giles were named The Gadsden Times' boys and girls track and field athletes of the year. Davis, who will play college football and run track at Utah State, wrapped up his prep career with two state championships. The multi-sport athlete ran 10.82 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a 10.59 in the 200 during the Class 4A state meet at Gulf Shores.

