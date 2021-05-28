Jean Paul Gaultier's most iconic 90s moments

Fantasising over a beautiful utopia away from your wilting home office? Louis Vuitton has got your back! For Cruise 2022, Nicolas Ghesquière presented a collection of “proud, positive looks” within the serene surroundings of Axe Majeur, a vast architectural masterpiece constructed by the Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan near Paris. The edit of mini dresses splashed with deconstructed landscapes and time-travelling tailoring was intended to look like “the picture of harmony in an environment that is so close and yet so far away”, according to the brand. No matter: “One needs nothing more than the most beautiful of passports: creation,” continues Louis Vuitton. “As ever, it is unlimited and free.”