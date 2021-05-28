Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Jean Paul Gaultier's most iconic 90s moments

By Fashion
Vice
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the House of Jean Paul Gaultier is relaunching its ready-to-wear line after a six-year hiatus. It comes 16 months after fashion’s “maestro of mayhem”, as journalist Georgina Howell dubbed him in the early 90s, took his final bow as the brand’s designer, meaning that this iteration won’t be designed by its namesake. Instead, the reins have been taken by a dedicated team from his atelier, with help drafted in from a rotating door of some of the hottest independent designers working today — Palomo Spain, Ottolinger, Nix Lecourt Mansion, Alan Crocetti and Marvin M'Toumo.

i-d.vice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Madonna
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Jean Paul
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Luc Besson
Person
Björk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion House#Fashion Designers#The House Of#Novembre Magazine Rrb#Creative#Wwd#Jpg#Aw84 85#Aw09#Ss07#The Chic Rabbis#Hasidic#Jews#Lib Ration#Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & FashionVice

The most iconic mafia wife fashion moments

If I said, “tiger-print, french tip manicures, square necklines and stacked gold jewellery”, would I be describing the way a 2021 TikTok influencer dresses, or almost any woman character from any mafia film or TV show in a 30-year time period? In the past year, pandemic- and y2k-inspired fashion has flourished, and style cycles are moving faster than ever. But still, the proper sartorial dues have not been paid to Adriana La Cerva (The Sopranos), Karen Hill (Goodfellas) and Elvira Hancock (Scarface). These women walked so that House of Sunny could run.
Apparellulus.com

Iconic Moment Red Bodycon Midi Dress

As a taller person, finding a LBD that covers everything and is flattering can be difficult! This dress is perfectly form fitting & great quality — Haley H.5' 9" tall, 140lbs, 34B, 27" waist. Product Rating: 4 of 5 stars. Fit: Runs a Little Small Size Ordered: XS. Color:. Black.
Photographyholrmagazine.com

A Look Back at Some of Peter Lindbergh’s Most Iconic Fashion Photos

Peter Lindbergh was one of the most prolific and influential fashion photographers of the latter half of the past century. His signature grayscale, natural style shaped the future of fashion photography from the ‘90s. His stark, high-contrast images have graced the pages of countless issues of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and more. Here are four of his most iconic images, and the stories behind them that made them fashion history.
Beauty & Fashionanokhilife.com

Fuel Your ’90s Obsession With These 5 Iconic Beauty Books

These are beauty masters who laid the foundation for the beauty bloggers/vloggers of today. Since the ’90s is all the rage now, it’s also important to note that it was a magical time of experimentation, diversity and celebrity. These artists were the original beauty influencers and pop culture icons in their own right, who were the go-to experts for celebs and models including Yasmeen Ghauri, the first South Asian supermodel. So with summer at our doorstep, it’s time to dive into these iconic beauty books and bring out your inner Mickey Contractor!
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Catching Up With Footwear Designer To The Stars Chloe Gosselin

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: the ever-stylish footwear maven Chloe Gosselin. Having helmed her namesake brand of elegant and trend-inspired yet timeless heels, flats, and more since 2014, the French model-turned-designer has found legions of fans in Hollywood players and beyond. With one of her latest shoes from her Spring Summer ’21 collection, the Celine, named aptly after style icon Celine Dion, here’s one woman who knows the power and value in lifting up those around her every day. Here’s the backstory to the brand!
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

Six designers set for physical shows at Paris Fashion Week Men's

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, France’s governing fashion body that organizations their Fashion Weeks, has revealed that there are currently six designers planning physical shows for Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Bluemarable, Casblanca, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Officine Générale, Dior, and Hermès are all slated for physical shows for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week men’s slated for June 22 to June 27.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

This style staple is back on the catwalk and having a high-fashion moment

It’s tough being a fashion icon. Just ask the Breton top. One minute you’re heralded as an instant shortcut to French chic. The next? The fashion pack are more likely to be rocking dad sandals or zebra print trousers and the Breton top is relegated to school-run mum staple... Hmm, not exactly high style and definitely not an item you’d spot on the catwalk.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

In the topsy-turvy, which-season-are-we-looking-at-now way of the world today, Anthony Vaccarello’s YSL fall women’s is now being unveiled after the winter 2021 collection that will follow it in stores. The latter was presented a month or so ago as a spectacular filmic odyssey through some of the vastest, most awe-inducing landscapes Mother Nature has blessed us with. In presenting this collection, Vaccarello stays much closer to home for his backdrop—namely, a series of images taken in the courtyard of the imposing YSL HQ on Rue de l’Université on Paris’s Left Bank.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Isabel Marant’s Most Famous Sneaker Is Back, Aritzia Forays Into Menswear, News From Gucci, Burberry, Dior, And More!

Isabel Marant releases an update to her famous wedge sneaker. Isabel Marant has an idea for comfortable yet fashionable post-pandemic footwear—and it involves the brand’s famous wedge sneaker, the Beckett, which first debuted a decade ago. Now reimagined as the Balskee, the sneaker comes with a hidden wedge heel, velcro straps, two-tone detailing, and a sculptural silhouette. The original Beckett quickly became a sell-out, citing over 200,000 pairs sold and a fanbase that boasted Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, and, of course, Beyoncé (the sneaker stole the spotlight in her ‘Love On Top’ music video!). And now, complete with its 10th anniversary facelift, the 10-centimeter-high Balskee comes in five different colorways—true black, forest green, scarlet red, and mustard yellow included. Shop your next comfort shoe, retailing for $770, now on isabelmarant.com.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The New Louis Vuitton Accessories Are Made For Your Next Holiday

Fantasising over a beautiful utopia away from your wilting home office? Louis Vuitton has got your back! For Cruise 2022, Nicolas Ghesquière presented a collection of “proud, positive looks” within the serene surroundings of Axe Majeur, a vast architectural masterpiece constructed by the Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan near Paris. The edit of mini dresses splashed with deconstructed landscapes and time-travelling tailoring was intended to look like “the picture of harmony in an environment that is so close and yet so far away”, according to the brand. No matter: “One needs nothing more than the most beautiful of passports: creation,” continues Louis Vuitton. “As ever, it is unlimited and free.”
Designers & Collectionswhitewall.art

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2022 Moves Through Axe Majeur

This morning, looks from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 show shook the grounds of Cergy-Pontoise. The city outside of Paris hosted the house’s latest show, centered around a monumental sculpture entitled Axe Majeur by the late Israeli artist Dani Karavan. As models passed through the punctuating red structures, the runway was electric with Earth’s elements and humanity’s craft.
Designers & Collectionsmlbostoncommon.com

See Louis Vuitton's Ready-to-Wear Cruise 2022 Resort Collection

The concept of space travel isn’t as far out as it used to be, and Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicholas Ghesquière takes that near future seriously with the brand's Cruise 2022 resort collection. Making its debut in Parisian sculpture park Axe Majeur, the runway featured down-to-earth elements of nature and...
Designers & Collectionstheface.com

Alexander McQueen AW21: pure flower power

If Sarah Burton’s last Alexander McQueen collection looked at the bleak nakedness of London in the midst of a global pandemic – when streets were empty and a pollution-less nature was gently restoring itself – this season, it is Burton who is healing. Or, in her words, making ​“something beautiful, something meaningful.”
Designers & Collectionswolfandbadger.com

Belted Maxi Halterneck Dress in Lilac

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Striped Velvet Dress In Berry (XS) Very flattering design in a terracotta colour (not berry), super comfy as well. Knitted Wrap Top In White (M) It’s a nice top, hopefully will wear well. Knitted...
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Saint Laurent Releases Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Saint Laurent art director Anthony Vaccarello captures the brand's longstanding focus on cool and sleek looks for this fall/winter collection. Primarily displaying black and white looks, the collection was shot by director David Sims and features Academy award-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield, actor Dylan Robert, and Romeo Beckham. Lakeith Stanfield was...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Paisie Ribbed Cardigan In Light Grey

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Paisie Long Ribbed Cardigan In Charcoal (S/M) Lovely loose fitting cardigan perfect for when it’s chilly but don’t quite need a coat....good quality looks great.... Frill Wrap Dress In Yellow (XS) I’m 5’2 and...
Designers & Collectionsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Louis Vuitton combined fashion and art on the outskirts of Paris

The luxury brand showed its collection using the work of the Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan as its scenography. Louis Vuitton presented yesterday afternoon its Cruise 2022 collection, a ode to geometric lines, optimism and color, on the gigantic catwalk of the Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan in Cergy-Pontoise, on the outskirts of Paris.