Jean Paul Gaultier's most iconic 90s moments
Today, the House of Jean Paul Gaultier is relaunching its ready-to-wear line after a six-year hiatus. It comes 16 months after fashion’s “maestro of mayhem”, as journalist Georgina Howell dubbed him in the early 90s, took his final bow as the brand’s designer, meaning that this iteration won’t be designed by its namesake. Instead, the reins have been taken by a dedicated team from his atelier, with help drafted in from a rotating door of some of the hottest independent designers working today — Palomo Spain, Ottolinger, Nix Lecourt Mansion, Alan Crocetti and Marvin M'Toumo.i-d.vice.com