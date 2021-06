Jade Carey is taking an unconventional path to the Olympics. But she’s not self-centered, she’s making the most of an absurd set of rules. The journalist Nancy Armour wrote in a story last Tuesday that the American gymnast Jade Carey was “self-centered” and creating “chaos” in her quest to earn an Olympic gold medal by securing herself two different paths to representing the U.S. in Tokyo. What is the point of being an athlete? Of going to the Olympics? What is an athlete’s responsibility, if any, to the other athletes in her sport when it comes to making (or not making) an Olympic team?