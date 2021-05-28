Cancel
‘A Quiet Place Part II’ review: John Krasinski misses opportunity to expand story

By Katie Walsh
Chicago Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.

