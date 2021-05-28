‘A Quiet Place Part II’ review: John Krasinski misses opportunity to expand story

A movie taking $100 million at the domestic box office would have been seen as an out and out failure a couple of years ago, but with A Quiet Place 2 becoming the first movie to pass this modest milestone since theaters closed their doors back in March 2020, it is a sure sign that the cinema bounce-back has begun. While some recent big hitters like Godzilla vs Kong and Mortal Kombat proved that movie fans are starting to come back to see films on the big screen again, the backlog of releases on the way are likely to now reap the benefits of being delayed so long, leaving excited fans desperate to get some kind of normality back in their lives.