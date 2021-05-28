Cancel
Investors from California, New York and Florida are the newest buyers of North Texas apartments

By Ryan Salchert
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 19 days ago
A number of recent apartment deals have gone to investors from California, New York and Florida. The Business Journal recently learned about five new apartment acquisitions in North Texas, totaling 740 units. All these deals have been sourced through press releases, unless otherwise specified. The following is a rundown of these latest transactions, listed from largest to smallest.

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

#North Texas#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Investors#The Business Journal#Ashcroft Capital#Comunidad Partners#Esg#Elevation Financial Group#Valstone Partners#White Settlement#The Multifamily Group
California StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

California online company expanding site in DFW by 156,000 square feet, allows firm to hire 125

A Southern California company tied to the auto industry is investing more at its Dallas-area location. Torrance’s CarParts.com is expanding its Grand Prarie site – which assists with distributing items – by 156,000 square feet, according to a statement on Wednesday. The bigger site will boost the distribution center network to over 1 million square feet.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas furnishing startup lands $12M Series A for Texas expansion

In May, Nickson CEO Cameron Johnson told NTX Inno he was closing on a “significant” Series A funding. Now, that round has closed. The Dallas-based furnishing subscription platform landed a $12 million round led by Pendulum Opportunities, TechCrunch reports. It was joined by Motley Fool Ventures, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest and Backstage Capital, which was founded by Dallas-native Arlan Hamilton.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

North Texas Architecture Firms

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed architecture firms beginning Jan. 4, 2020. The surveys were sent via email to firms who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, firms must be active in the plan, design and review process in the construction of buildings and have a North Texas location. Of the 142 eligible firms surveyed, 52 responded. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed by local gross billings in 2020.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

State of Innovation: Local leaders discuss Texas' growing role in the blockchain industry

Blockchain technology is taking off in Texas, and several local leaders are helping make that happen. On Tuesday, NTX Inno sat down with Natalie Smolenski, head of business development at Hyland Credentials and executive board member at the Texas Blockchain Council; Mance Harmon, co-founder and CEO at Hedera Hashgraph; and Hamiz Mushtaq Awan, founder and partner at Plutus21 Capital, to discuss ways blockchain and cryptocurrency companies are working in public and private sectors to advance the technology at the latest virtual State of Innovation meetup.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Meet the cohort of Impact Ventures' new, expanded spring 2021 accelerator program

Impact Ventures is training a new cohort of local companies and potentially adding to its pipeline for the newly-launched Dallas Inclusive Capital Fund. The Dallas-based nonprofit accelerator announced the lineup of its Spring 2021 cohort, which has pivoted during the pandemic to an all-virtual model, this time with tracks for small businesses, as well as high-growth tech startups.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

ioVista - Top B2B eCommerce Solutions Provider in Dallas, Texas

The leading eCommerce agency in Dallas, TX, ioVista recognized as 2021 Local Excellence Award Winner by Upcity. For more than 17 years, ioVista has been developing high performing eCommerce websites while helping clients attract visitors to those sites using proven marketing techniques. Whether you’re looking to launch your new eCommerce store or transform a struggling one, ioVista can help you turn your site into a sales-generating powerhouse! Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award. Upcity Local Excellence awards honor businesses with the highest brand integrity and client satisfaction based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating. This exclusive rating utilizes digital signals to measure the credibility and trustworthiness of Upcity’s Certified Partners. “ioVista has deep expertise in a variety of eCommerce platforms. They have a proven track record of helping struggling sites improve while also helping new clients successfully launch. This award is so well deserved - Congratulations to ioVista for achieving the UpCity Excellence Award.” - Dan Olson, Founder & CEO of UpCity This recognition has been driven in large part by the 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here are a few of the pieces of feedback ioVista has received from its incredible customers: “Our sales have definitely gone up and if we had stayed on the old website that just would not have happened. There is a HUGE difference between a company that makes an e-commerce website vs an e-commence website company” - Roy Childres, ioVista client “We have been working with ioVista for about a year now. Their team is great to work with and very knowledgeable. We struggled on our own with our maps and local listings on Google. After working with ioVista for less than a month they got that fixed immediately and our rankings improved. I know I can pick up the phone and speak directly to someone about my account anytime. I would highly recommend them for your marketing needs!” - Jason Tidwell, ioVista client ioVista – full-service eCommerce Agency offers eCommerce website design and development services on all the top platforms– Magento, Shopify, Woocommerce, BigCommerce, Yahoo Stores, and WordPress. However, they don’t just build beautiful, high-functioning eCommerce sites; they also help their clients develop innovative digital marketing strategies. Upcity awarded ioVista for Local Excellence and recognized the eCommerce agency as the Top B2B eCommerce Service Provider in Dallas, Texas. UpCity’s mission has been—and continues to be—to help businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. The UpCity Recommendability Rating was developed to determine a service provider’s credibility and recommendability, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend them to the more than 1.5 million businesses that visit their site. Mike Patel, the CEO of ioVista said “The eCommerce industry is constantly changing and ioVista continuously evolves to be on the leading edge of technology. We take great pride in our commitment to creating high performing eCommerce websites and helping our customers prosper. A special thanks to our valued customers for trusting us with your business. And, thank you to the UpCity team for this tremendous award and honor!”