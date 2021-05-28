Investors from California, New York and Florida are the newest buyers of North Texas apartments

The leading eCommerce agency in Dallas, TX, ioVista recognized as 2021 Local Excellence Award Winner by Upcity. For more than 17 years, ioVista has been developing high performing eCommerce websites while helping clients attract visitors to those sites using proven marketing techniques. Whether you’re looking to launch your new eCommerce store or transform a struggling one, ioVista can help you turn your site into a sales-generating powerhouse! Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award. Upcity Local Excellence awards honor businesses with the highest brand integrity and client satisfaction based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating. This exclusive rating utilizes digital signals to measure the credibility and trustworthiness of Upcity’s Certified Partners. “ioVista has deep expertise in a variety of eCommerce platforms. They have a proven track record of helping struggling sites improve while also helping new clients successfully launch. This award is so well deserved - Congratulations to ioVista for achieving the UpCity Excellence Award.” - Dan Olson, Founder & CEO of UpCity This recognition has been driven in large part by the 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here are a few of the pieces of feedback ioVista has received from its incredible customers: “Our sales have definitely gone up and if we had stayed on the old website that just would not have happened. There is a HUGE difference between a company that makes an e-commerce website vs an e-commence website company” - Roy Childres, ioVista client “We have been working with ioVista for about a year now. Their team is great to work with and very knowledgeable. We struggled on our own with our maps and local listings on Google. After working with ioVista for less than a month they got that fixed immediately and our rankings improved. I know I can pick up the phone and speak directly to someone about my account anytime. I would highly recommend them for your marketing needs!” - Jason Tidwell, ioVista client ioVista – full-service eCommerce Agency offers eCommerce website design and development services on all the top platforms– Magento, Shopify, Woocommerce, BigCommerce, Yahoo Stores, and WordPress. However, they don’t just build beautiful, high-functioning eCommerce sites; they also help their clients develop innovative digital marketing strategies. Upcity awarded ioVista for Local Excellence and recognized the eCommerce agency as the Top B2B eCommerce Service Provider in Dallas, Texas. UpCity’s mission has been—and continues to be—to help businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. The UpCity Recommendability Rating was developed to determine a service provider’s credibility and recommendability, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend them to the more than 1.5 million businesses that visit their site. Mike Patel, the CEO of ioVista said “The eCommerce industry is constantly changing and ioVista continuously evolves to be on the leading edge of technology. We take great pride in our commitment to creating high performing eCommerce websites and helping our customers prosper. A special thanks to our valued customers for trusting us with your business. And, thank you to the UpCity team for this tremendous award and honor!”