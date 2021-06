Shopping local was a huge thing for all of America when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. I would hope this is something that is still a passion for many in our community. We saw small businesses get the pandemic bump, but as the world starts returning to normal, many might be on their old schedule. I know I am guilty of this. I was going to shops that were small and closer to my routes like Coffee House of Hel, Coffee Waffle, and Amber's Coffee Bar.