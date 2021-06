Rep. Matt Gaetz is questioning the role "federal undercover agents or confidential informants" played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill siege. On Tuesday, Gaetz wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, asking three questions regarding the "extent ... [to which] the three primary militia groups ... [were] infiltrated by agencies of the federal government," "how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the 'siege,'" and "how many [of the unindicted Jan. 6 co-conspirators] worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government."