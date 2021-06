Every one of my friends have come to the same conclusion about Gov. Murphy: He needs to be recalled and, at the same time, held accountable for his actions. Some reasons:. • He knowingly mixed senior COVID recovering patients released from hospitals back into nursing homes, resulting in 7,900 seniors dying (nj.com, March 11, 2021). And the number probably went up since then. This “crime against humanity” should immediately result in his removal with him being brought before a court of law so he can be held accountable;