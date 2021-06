NASA is looking for proposals for two new commercial astronaut missions to begin as soon as 2022 as the agency works to make space more accessible. As private companies like SpaceX and Boeing are beginning to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, NASA is working to "open space to more people than ever before," according to a statement from the agency. As part of this push to open up space, the agency announced today (June 14) that it's actively seeking proposals for two new private astronaut missions to the International Space Station.