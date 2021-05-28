Wahid Faghir: 'The new Ibrahimovic' ready to shine at the U21 Euros

Over 2.5 -106, Under 2.5 -118 (Click here for latest betting odds) Netherlands U21 and Germany U21 are facing off at MOL Arena Sosto in the UEFA U21 Euro Cup semifinals. Netherlands has prolonged their undefeated streak to 4 games with a crucial win against France in the quarterfinals. Netherlands has had 53% of ball possession in that game, 2 shots on goal, 2 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and 86% of the correct passes. Netherlands was actually losing 0-1 at halftime and they didn’t look well. At the start of the second half, Netherlands was able to tie the score in the 50th minute, but they were still under pressure. In the last minute of this game, Netherlands got really lucky, and they have scored a goal in the 93rd minute, and they have won this game 2-1. So far in this tournament, Netherlands has scored at least one goal in each game, and their total is now 10 goals, but they have also conceded a goal in each game. Boadu is the leading goalscorer for Netherlands with 3 goals, while Gakbo added 2 goals. Netherlands is a good team, and they have proved against France they can be dangerous in the attacking end and focused on the defensive end. This will be a tough game for Netherlands, but they are good enough to get to the finals.