Mobile native Paige Madden finished third in the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb., clinching a spot on the 2021 U.S. Olympic swim team. Madden — a UMS-Wright graduate — had tentatively earned a spot on Team USA Monday when she finished second in the 400-meter freestyle, but secured her position by qualifying in a second event Wednesday. The U.S. team will take six swimmers to Tokyo in the 200 meters, which unlike the 400 includes a relay component.