BJEP provides a unique learning experience for all ages, but with our younger students especially, fun and hands-on learning are a priority. With our first and second graders we love to integrate Judaic concepts and Hebrew vocabulary practice into games and activities that blend the traditional Hebrew school curriculum with a summer camp-like classroom feel. Sunday school is for learning the alef-bet and holidays, but it’s also about planting the seeds for each student to develop a personal connection to Judaism through fun and memorable experiences that they are excited to share with their families.