New wedge against Manchin

Here's a new one: The Senate GOP seems to have figured out how to kill the infrastructure bill by being for it — or appearing to be so, anyway. Politico reports the chamber's Republicans are thinking about supporting massive new infrastructure spending — worth about $1 trillion — in the belief that by passing a big bipartisan bill, they can kill off the parts of the proposal that progressive Democrats really like, like child care and clean energy. As negotiations over infrastructure spending have dragged out, Dem leadership has apparently settled on a two-track strategy — the bipartisan bill for the "physical infrastructure" stuff that both parties can agree on, presumably with enough votes to overcome a filibuster, and a second bill containing the progressive priorities, to be passed using the filibuster-proof reconciliation process.