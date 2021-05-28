Cancel
Congress & Courts

New wedge against Manchin

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican opposition to a commission to investigate the Capitol riot provides a new wedge for Democrats to pressure Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to soften his opposition to changing the filibuster rule. A Senate vote on the commission, expected Thursday, was pushed back to Friday. Why it matters: Manchin is furious...

Axios

Axios

