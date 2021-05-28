Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Blows Out Expectations Driving PT Increases But Sellside Bears Remain
Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) are gapping up 5% after results blew out Street expectations as EPS of $4.10 more than doubled the consensus of $1.90. Comps were up 65.9% Y/Y, with transactions up 52.5% and the average ticket up 8.8%. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, total sales increased 11.2% vs. 2019 while comps increased 7%.www.streetinsider.com