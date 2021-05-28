Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Blows Out Expectations Driving PT Increases But Sellside Bears Remain

StreetInsider.com
 28 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) are gapping up 5% after results blew out Street expectations as EPS of $4.10 more than doubled the consensus of $1.90. Comps were up 65.9% Y/Y, with transactions up 52.5% and the average ticket up 8.8%. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, total sales increased 11.2% vs. 2019 while comps increased 7%.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Price#Bears#Gm#Driving#Ulta#Streetinsider Premium#Y Y#Wells Fargo#Gm#F2021 F2022 Eps#F2019#Sg A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $864,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Ulta Beauty Shows Rising Relative Strength

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, with an upgrade from 68 to 72. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating measures technical performance by showing...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ulta Beauty: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Looking at Q1, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned $305.32 million, a 36.14% increase from the preceding quarter. Ulta Beauty's sales decreased to $1.94 billion, a 11.82% change since Q4. In Q4, Ulta Beauty brought in $2.20 billion in sales but only earned $224.27 million. Why ROCE Is Significant. Changes in earnings...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Department Store Stocks Gained This Week

Shares of department store stocks, including Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), were all moving higher this week as a number of news items pointed to the economic reopening reaching full speed as some states removed all of their COVID-19-related restrictions. Additionally, several analyst reports showed consumer spending picking...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Tops Q4 EPS by 35c, Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported Q4 EPS of $2.03, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Total sales decreased 7.8% to $7.20 billion driven by a blended same-restaurant sales decrease of 7.8% and one less week of operations this year, partially offset by the addition of 30 net new restaurants.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$79.45 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce sales of $79.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.44 million and the highest is $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksZacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ulta (ULTA) Now

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Makeuppurewow.com

Our Top 8 Products from Ulta Beauty to Shop Right Now

Our skincare regimen during the pandemic? Waking up, rolling out of bed, splashing water on our face and trying not to pick anything to the point of leaving a scar (hey, it’s harder than it looks). But now that summer’s here, vacations are booking up and our social calendar is back on, which means we should probably give skincare another shot. Here are the eight products we’re stocking up on this season, from sunscreen to serum, all at Ulta Beauty.
Economyconsiderable.com

When Costco checks your receipt, it’s not because they think you’re stealing

You know the drill. After paying for your three-month supply of granola bars and a decade’s worth of sandwich bags, a Costco employee will ask for your receipt. She’ll glance in your cart and — I always assumed — confirm those 90 cans of Sprite were bought and paid for. But there’s more going on here than simple theft prevention.
Skin Carepurewow.com

This Probiotic Sunscreen From Ulta Beauty Is a Must-Have for Summer

You’re probably familiar with probiotics—those “good” bacteria that keep us, you know, regular. Well, turns out those same little cultures that work wonders on your digestive tract can also work wonders on your face, especially if you suffer from acne, eczema or rosacea. According to the American Academy of Dermatology,...
Economymodernreaders.com

Financial Survey: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) & Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of recent recommendations...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55.
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3449.08, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00. According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1%...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Gap Stock Up 60% YTD, Is It Time To Sell?

Shares of Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), a specialty retailer selling casual clothing, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, rose by nearly 63% since the start of 2021 (at $ 20) to $ 33 per share currently. The retailer saw a serious drop in sales in 2020, but showed encouraging signs in the last quarter as vaccine rollout gained momentum. In fact, Gap’s total sales in the recent first quarter increased 89% year-on-year and even exceeded 2019 levels by 8%. In addition, its same-store sales grew 28% year-on-year and 13% from 2019. So does GAP stock still look attractive at current levels? We do not think so.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion. Several equities...