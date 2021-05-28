Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Blows Out Expectations Driving PT Increases But Sellside Bears Remain

Shares of Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), a specialty retailer selling casual clothing, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, rose by nearly 63% since the start of 2021 (at $ 20) to $ 33 per share currently. The retailer saw a serious drop in sales in 2020, but showed encouraging signs in the last quarter as vaccine rollout gained momentum. In fact, Gap’s total sales in the recent first quarter increased 89% year-on-year and even exceeded 2019 levels by 8%. In addition, its same-store sales grew 28% year-on-year and 13% from 2019. So does GAP stock still look attractive at current levels? We do not think so.