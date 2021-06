Today, the city of Elaine is a small, sleepy town on the Arkansas delta. In the fall of 1919, however, it was a nightmare. Looking at it now, you’d never guess that this Arkansas town has a dark and evil history. The 1919 Elaine Massacre of September 30 through October 2 set Elaine apart from […] The post This Town In Arkansas Has A Dark And Evil History That Will Never Be Forgotten appeared first on Only In Your State.