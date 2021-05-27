SICK Announces Changes to Executive, Supervisory Boards
Robert Bauer, chairman of SICK AG’s executive board, will leave the company Sept. 30. He is expected to lead the company’s supervisory board beginning in May 2022, taking over from Klaus Bukenberger. Taking Bauer’s place as chairman of the executive board will be Mats Gökstorp, responsible for the products and marketing portfolio, beginning Oct. 1. Niels Syassen will join the executive board at that time and take over Bauer’s responsibility for the technology and digitalization portfolio.www.photonics.com