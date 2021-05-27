Cancel
SICK Announces Changes to Executive, Supervisory Boards

Photonics.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Bauer, chairman of SICK AG’s executive board, will leave the company Sept. 30. He is expected to lead the company’s supervisory board beginning in May 2022, taking over from Klaus Bukenberger. Taking Bauer’s place as chairman of the executive board will be Mats Gökstorp, responsible for the products and marketing portfolio, beginning Oct. 1. Niels Syassen will join the executive board at that time and take over Bauer’s responsibility for the technology and digitalization portfolio.

