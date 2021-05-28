Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Chadwick Boseman Named After Howard University College of Fine Arts

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University’s newly reestablished College of Fine Arts will have Chadwick Boseman’s name attached to the program in an enduring way. The late Black Panther actor who was an alum of the HBCU will have his legacy live on at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. According to Good Morning America, after Boseman returned to the campus in 2018 as the commencement speaker at graduation, he discussed with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick a reestablishment of the Fine Arts college.

blackchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
James Brown
Person
Ma Rainey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#University President#Howard University#Hbcu#Good Morning America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmytalk1071.com

Anthony Hopkins assumed Chadwick Boseman had Oscar win in the bag

Anthony Hopkins went to bed early on the night of the Oscars as he really “didn’t expect” to win. The Welsh actor made headlines in April after he failed to show up either in person or virtually to the Academy Awards to collect the Best Actor gong he was awarded for his appearance in The Father.
Kansas City, MOumkc.edu

Diane Petrella Named Dean of the College of the Arts at Kent State University

Diane Petrella Named Dean of the College of the Arts at Kent State University. Diane Helfers Petrella, Dean of the UMKC Conservatory, has accepted the position of Dean of the College of the Arts at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. In that role, she will oversee the Schools of Art, Fashion Design and Merchandising, Music, Theatre and Dance, as well as the Kent State University Museum, Porthouse Theatre and the Kent Blossom Music Festival.
La Crosse, WIviterbo.edu

Dillon McArdle Named Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Director

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Dillon McArdle has been named the director of the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center effective July 1. He succeeds Michael Ranscht, who became executive director of university relations in 2020. McArdle brings extensive local and regional arts experience to the position, having served as the executive...
Visual Artimpact601.com

Howard showcases her art pieces at Southeastern Baptist College

Southeastern Baptist College Art Professor Sharon Howard held a reception last Thursday to showcase her artwork to the general public. Her work will continue to be on display inside the Southeastern Baptist College’s library till Friday, June 18. "I'd never had time to devote myself to my [art] work," said...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington

‘Loki’ Pays Homage to Denzel Washington’s ‘Fallen’. [This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.] The latest episode of Loki dropped on Wednesday and it appears to feature a great moment of homage to the cult classic Denzel…. Scott Rudin Steps Back From Upcoming Jennifer Lawrence, Denzel Washington Films. The...
MusicHollywood Reporter

Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Tupac Shakur Poem on Late Rapper’s 50th Birthday. To commemorate what would have been her friend’s 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday evening shared what appears to be an unreleased poem from the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The…. ‘Defiant Ones’ Director Sets Tupac Shakur...
MoviesPopculture

Mary J. Blige Makes Heartbreaking Confession in New Documentary

Mary J. Blige reveals in a trailer for her new documentary Mary J. Blige: My Life that she was actually in an extremely sad place while making her arguably her most iconic album, saying that she was “depressed and didn’t want to live." The Amazon Prime film will follow the R&B singer's career from her rise to fame and the making of the 1994 album.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: Black Panther 2 script is hard to finish without Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler, the director in charge of this project, spoke about it on the podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered:. “One of the things that I have learned during my short time on Earth is that it is difficult to have a perspective of something while you are passing through it. Chadwick’s death was one of the most complex and profound things I’ve ever been through; having to go on with this project without that person was like removing the glue that held it all together, ”explains Coogler.
Minoritiesthedailytexan.com

College of Fine Arts appoints first Latino dean

Ramón H. Rivera-Servera was admitted into the UT College of Fine Arts in 1999 from a working-class Puerto Rican family, when the arts world was just beginning to open up to diverse perspectives. On July 1, more than two decades later, he will become the first Latino dean of the...
CelebritiesBillboard

Taraji P. Henson Set to Host 2021 BET Awards

Queen Latifah, who began her career as a rap artist, is the first rapper or one-time rapper to receive the lifetime achievement award. Taraji P. Henson is set to host the 2021 BET Awards, which will air live on BET on Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m., ET/PT. Queen Latifah, who hosted the show in 2010, will receive the lifetime achievement award. The theme of this year’s show is “Year of the Black Woman."
Fort Pierce, FLwqcs.org

Mike speaks with Dr. Dale Rieth about the upcoming production of "Hooray for Hollywood" in the McAlpin fine arts center of Indian River State College.

The production of Hooray for Hollywood runs June 17 to 19 in the McAlpin Fine Arts Center auditorium on IRSC’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce and features talented musical theater students from the IRSC Performing Arts Department. It embraces a wide emotional range and is filled with selections from Hollywood film scores that cover the spectrum from older classics such as “When You Wish Upon a Star” to contemporary selections from A Star is Born, Rent, and Les Misérables, just to name a few. We look forward to seeing you—this is one you won’t want to miss! For tickets call the IRSC Box Office at 772-462-4750.
Theater & Dancewssbradio.org

Anastasia Tsioulcas

NEA Announces 2021 National Heritage Fellowship Winners. On Tuesday, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced its newest class of National Heritage fellows: 9 individuals and groups who represent the richness and breadth of America's folk and traditional arts. This year's class of fellows includes artists and creators from...
Musicdebatepost.com

Ella Fitzgerald, undisputed queen of jazz

She goes on stage and stands in front of the mike. The room, packed with the public, falls silent. ‘Scat, skeet, skee, do, doodle do, Skeet, guilt, shot, do doodle do, Skoodulah ball, be-duh-be-dee zoot zoot zu’. we. ¡¡¡She is improvising !!!. The concert continues. ‘Someday he’ll come along the...
Alma, MIalma.edu

Alma College Set to Open New Master of Fine Arts Program

The first summer residency for MFA students is from June 17-27, based at the Wright Leppien Opera House. The program will begin with a virtual reading by the 23rd United States Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo, which will be livestreamed, on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to...
Movieskindlenationdaily.com

Now an Academy Award-winning film directed by and starring Denzel Washington with Viola Davis: Fences by legendary playwright August Wilson

Enjoy August Wilson Books? Tell us why and WIN a chance for a FREE ebook!. From legendary playwright August Wilson comes the powerful, stunning dramatic bestseller that won him critical acclaim, including the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize.Troy Maxson is a strong man, a hard man. He has had to be to survive. Troy Maxson has gone through life in an America where to be proud and black is to face pressures that could crush a man, body and soul. But the 1950s are yielding to the new spirit of liberation in the 1960s, a spirit that is changing the world Troy Maxson has learned to deal with the only way he can, a spirit that is making him a stranger, angry and afraid, in a world he never knew and to a wife and son he understands less and less. This is a modern classic, a book that deals with the impossibly difficult themes of race in America, set during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s. Now an Academy Award-winning film directed by and starring Denzel Washington, along with Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Viola Davis.
Moviesptownmedia.com

Loren Hammonds takes us Inside the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival is in full effect in NYC and the star-studded event is bringing people back together now that they’ve returned to an in-person festival. During a recent episode of theGrio’s podcast, Acting Up, Tribeca’s VP of Immersive Programming, Loren Hammonds, revealed all the ways he and his colleagues have curated the impressive list of projects and how they plan to keep people safe amid the ongoing pandemic.