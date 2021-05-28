Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Frozen detonation could enable hypersonic flight

Physics World
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists in the US have produced a detonation that is fixed in space for the first time. This standing wave detonation was created in a prototype engine and the researchers say that such a system could one day power aircraft at up to 17 times the speed of sound. Most...

physicsworld.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detonation#Space Technology#Explosions#Aircraft Engine#Hypersonic Flight#Physics World#Hyperreact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

Problems prevent spacewalkers from deploying new solar array

A spacesuit glitch and an alignment issue prevented two astronauts from fully installing the new roll-out solar array on the exterior of the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, both members of the seven-person Expedition 65 ISS crew, ventured outside the outpost June 16, 2021, for a spacewalk, officially called U.S. EVA-74, which was tasked with installing the first of two ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, also called iROSA.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Astronauts install new rollout solar panels on International Space Station

Astronauts Thomas Pesquet of France and Shane Kimbrough of the United States spacewalked outside the International Space Station on Wednesday as they began the painstaking process of installing new solar panels to boost the orbital outpost's deteriorating power systems. "Together in combination they generate more power than what our original array when it was new did on its own," Dana Weigel, deputy manager of the International Space Station program said.
Aerospace & DefenseEngadget

Rocket Lab is building spacecraft for a NASA Mars mission

Rocket Lab is (mostly) known for its orbital flights, but its interplanetary efforts are about to bear fruit. The startup has won a contract to build two spacecraft for ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers), a NASA-selected mission to study how solar wind strips Mars' atmosphere and changes the planet's climate. Twin Photon spacecraft, nicknamed Blue and Gold, will travel to and orbit Mars for a year while they conduct their primary science objectives.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

The world's first wooden satellite will launch this year

The world’s first "wooden satellite" is preparing to launch this year. WISA Woodsat, a nanosatellite that measures 4 by 4 by 4 inches (10 by 10 by 10 centimeters) and weighs about 2.2 lbs. (1 kilogram), uses a special type of coated plywood (called WISA) for its surface panels. The wooden satellite will launch as part of a mission, designed by Arctic Astronautics, a Finnish company manufacturing cubesat kits for students. The aim of the mission is to test the behavior and durability of these plywood panels in the extreme conditions of space and assess its suitability for future missions.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Japan to Test Pulse Detonation Rocket Engine

JAXA plans to test a pulse detonation engine next month that uses shock waves to create thrust. The Japanese space agency believes the system could be used for deep-space exploration. “This experiment is the world’s first flight demonstration of rocket engine technology that safely and efficiently converts shock waves (explosive...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

New Crystalline Form of Silicon Could Enable Next-Gen Electronic and Energy Devices

Novel crystalline form of silicon could potentially be used to create next-generation electronic and energy devices. A team led by Carnegie’s Thomas Shiell and Timothy Strobel developed a new method for synthesizing a novel crystalline form of silicon with a hexagonal structure that could potentially be used to create next-generation electronic and energy devices with enhanced properties that exceed those of the “normal” cubic form of silicon used today.
ScienceNewswise

LLNL team looks at nuclear weapon effects for near-surface detonations

Newswise — A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) team has taken a closer look at how nuclear weapon blasts close to the Earth’s surface create complications in their effects and apparent yields. Attempts to correlate data from events with low heights of burst revealed a need to improve the theoretical treatment of strong blast waves rebounding from hard surfaces.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

The U.S. Military Could Have A Working Hypersonic Missile In Record Time

The U.S. Navy recently tested the motor that will power hypersonic missiles for both the Army and the Navy. The successful live-fire engine test paves the way for the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike to move forward. “The first stage SRM will be part...
Aerospace & Defensewogx.com

NASA astronauts complete spacewalk to replace solar arrays

Astronauts at the International Space Station were busy Wednesday fixing solar arrays on the station. The solar arrays reportedly help power the space station and over time, they have started to show some signs of wear and tear. NASA officials said that they are still functioning well though. They were first installed in 2000 and have a service life of about 15 years.
Aerospace & Defense3DPrint.com

In-Space 3D Printing Builds Part for ISS Water Recovery System

Ever since Redwire’s first commercial microgravity plastic 3D printer was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2016, it has provided in-orbit fabrication services and produced more than 200 tools and other parts during its time in low Earth orbit (LEO). Most recently, the Additive Manufacturing Facility (AMF) has recently manufactured a part to keep the ISS’s Brine Processor Assembly (BPA) working smoothly.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Frost & Sullivan Analyzes Hypersonic Technology Development In The United States

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on hypersonic technology development within the United States finds that the ownership of hypersonic missiles by US adversary world powers is accelerating the nation's expansion efforts of advanced hypersonic defense weapons. Since 2016, spending on hypersonic capability by the US Department of Defense (DoD) has risen ten-fold, from $350 million to $3.8 billion in 2020. By 2025, it is estimated to drop to $2.82 billion, with the Air Force and Navy leading the way in investments, followed by the Army. These offensive and defensive hypersonic weapons and platforms are expected to significantly transform the nation's tactical and strategic military operations due to their speed, accuracy, and maneuverability.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

ESA/NASA astronauts begin installation of new solar arrays on ISS

Two astronauts have ventured outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install the first of six new solar arrays — part of a program to increase the station’s electrical power generation capacity as its science and research demands increase and future expansion plans continue. The Extravehicular Activity (EVA) – officially...