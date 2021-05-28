Frozen detonation could enable hypersonic flight

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on hypersonic technology development within the United States finds that the ownership of hypersonic missiles by US adversary world powers is accelerating the nation's expansion efforts of advanced hypersonic defense weapons. Since 2016, spending on hypersonic capability by the US Department of Defense (DoD) has risen ten-fold, from $350 million to $3.8 billion in 2020. By 2025, it is estimated to drop to $2.82 billion, with the Air Force and Navy leading the way in investments, followed by the Army. These offensive and defensive hypersonic weapons and platforms are expected to significantly transform the nation's tactical and strategic military operations due to their speed, accuracy, and maneuverability.