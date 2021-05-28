Movie Review – Cruella (2021)

So, even though it’s the season of the big somber serious “award-bait” films, who’s ready for a journey back to “a galaxy far, far away”? Whoa, shut down the “hyper-drive”, I’m not talking about that one, y’know the one we all first visited back in 1977. Although we’ve been, cinematically, in this particular “star system” before. First at the movies in 1984, then on basic cable TV in 2000. It’s based on a book series with a huge fan base, although neither version pleased them (as for the 84 “take”, if you catch it on TV, the director credit is for “Alan Smithee” as the acclaimed filmmaker doesn’t want his real name on it), nor did it attract a throng of new admirers. Perhaps film tech needed to catch up to the tale’s unique requirements. Or maybe it just needs the correct director and cast. Now we can see if all three are needed for the proper screen treatment of Frank Herbert’s DUNE.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO