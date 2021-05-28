Cancel
Baird Starts Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) at Outperform

 28 days ago

Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla initiates coverage on Tabula Rasa Healthcare (NASDAQ: TRHC) with a Outperform rating and a price target

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to "Outperform" at Raymond James

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 525 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
UPDATE: Baird Starts Latch Inc. (LTCH) at Neutral

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink initiates coverage on Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH)
Reviewing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price...
Comparing Viemed Healthcare (VMD) and The Competition

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Viemed Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Oppenheimer Starts Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) at Outperform, PT $8.00. The analyst comments "Lead candidate istaroxime's potential to fill an important need among higher-risk patients in acute heart failure, the most common cause of hospitalization among the elderly, is amply illustrated by prior clinical trials. Success in a soon-to-start Phase 2b could well set the stage for a lucrative pharma partnership for pivotal development and commercialization, while efficacy in an early cardiogenic shock study (2H21 readout) could pave the way toward accelerated approval for this life-threatening syndrome. Next quarter will see Phase 2 results on synthetic surfactant in COVID-19 patients with lung injury on ventilators. With just a $30M EV, we would expect development progress in any of WINT's programs to spark investor interest."
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,032 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Telsey Starts Figs Inc. (FIGS) at Outperform

Telsey analyst Dana Telsey initiates coverage on Figs Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)
Financial Comparison: Centene (NYSE:CNC) & Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 89.8% of Centene shares are held by institutional...
Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) versus Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Financial Contrast

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent ratings for...
Wolfe Research Double Upgrades Stifel Financial (SF) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgraded Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) from Underperform to Outperform.The analyst comments "While shares having
Cowen Upgrades Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) to Outperform

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of
Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Latch has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $19.70. Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.
Cohu (COHU) PT Raised to $61 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely raised the price target on Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) to $61.00 (from $60.00) while maintaining a
Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $192 at Baird; 'Buyers on Strength'

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the price target on Nike (NYSE: NKE) to $192.00 (from $150.00) while maintaining an Outperform