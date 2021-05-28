Samsung Boosts Galaxy Z Flip 5G Security With June Patch Update

It may seem silly to ask the question whether the Samsung Galaxy A52 actually supports 5G — after all, it’s even included in the name. But it’s important to note that not all 5G devices are the same. While the short and simple answer is yes, it does have 5G, there is much more nuance to it than that. Most carriers in the US will support the device and work perfectly with it, but you may need to adjust your expectations and expect different results, as opposed to seeing gigabit-speed downloads that you see in premium flagship devices. The situation is further complicated with the existence of the Galaxy A52 4G. We’ve extensively tested both, the Galaxy A52 5G (review) and the Galaxy A52 4G (review), so here’s the nuance behind this simple question.