The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. (Photo credit: spokesman-recorder.com) Every year on the 19th of June, African Americans celebrate the freedom of our people. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was meant to make all slaves free, they weren’t freed until June 19th. Which is why the holiday is called Juneteenth. Some of my peers didn’t really hear or know much about Juneteenth until last year. This is because of the many racist and prejudice acts against Black people last year that made Juneteenth so prevalent and so important to discuss and celebrate. Throughout this year we have made steps in the right place relating to racism, but we still have a long way to go. We have to continue to protest. We can’t just protest when one of our fellow brothers and sisters has been harmed. We must also make our voices heard in other ways such as voting and standing up for justice to name a few.