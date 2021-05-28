Mixing God with guns makes no sense
In case you haven’t heard, Oklahoma has become a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State” under a law that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed late last month. The Oklahoma measure, Senate Bill 631, reads: “Any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens of this state shall be considered an infringement on the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms.”www.examiner-enterprise.com