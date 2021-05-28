Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mixing God with guns makes no sense

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t heard, Oklahoma has become a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State” under a law that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed late last month. The Oklahoma measure, Senate Bill 631, reads: “Any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens of this state shall be considered an infringement on the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms.”

www.examiner-enterprise.com
View All 31 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#God#Senate#The U S Constitution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionthecharlottegazette.com

COLUMN — Make godly behavior your daily choice

Recently I have seen Christ followers post things on social media which makes me think about Jesus Christ and how he behaved. Jesus never called lost people out in public and showcased their sins. Not one time will you see him drag a drunk, drug addict or murderer out onto social media and put their sins on display, for the whole world to see and judge. He never put them down.
PharmaceuticalsGreenwichTime

Letter: Marijuana push makes no sense

I truly believe that the culture we are experiencing today has lost all reasoning. We have our state leaders voting on a bill to legalize marijuana. Have we really gone mad? It wasn’t but a month or two ago the main topic of conversation was taking e-cigarettes off the shelf because they are harmful.
Religionmadison

God's grace can solve gun violence -- Wayne Alden

All law-abiding U.S. citizens want a safer nation. How we achieve that is critically important. The proliferation of mass murders in major U.S. cities is deplorable. The recent horrible road-rage incident in southern California should outrage us all. These violent acts begin in the hearts and minds of people -- this is a reality we must face.
Religionuscatholic.org

Gun violence isn’t a part of God’s plan

One Saturday afternoon, my wife and I were at home in our condo while our kids were at a friend’s house. It was our first extended quiet time together in ages. The birds chirped. Green spring leaves surrounded us outside our windows. Our neighbors were quiet. Then it happened. Three...
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: The long tension between the Second Amendment and Black gun ownership

- - - In the opening pages of her compelling social history, "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America," Carol Anderson writes that her book is neither pro-gun nor anti-gun. "Guns are not the key variable here," she explains. "It's Black people. Their legal status - enslaved, Free Black, denizen, Jim Crowed citizen, or citizen of 'post-racial America' - did not change the way the Second Amendment worked against their rights." Backed by rigorous research, Anderson lays out the case that throughout history, Black Americans have largely been restricted from the right to bear arms.
San Jose, CAsvvoice.com

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense March in Mountain View

The San Jose chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America carried a mobile art exhibit literally on their backs along Castro Street in Mountain View June 6 to raise awareness of lives ended by gun violence. More than 20 volunteers wearing orange T-shirts, donned clear plastic backpacks...
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Shelter makes sense on many fronts

You may have missed the June 9, 2021 Chico City Council meeting. Your City Council OK’d $22 million in fund allocations, but the word “homelessness” was removed from the plan. The city declared a “Shelter Crisis.” in 2018. Chico had more homeless per capita than San Francisco. The county declared a shelter crisis. We have easily 1,000 homeless in our area, many of them school children. Eugene has 14 “Safe Spot Communities” for homeless citizens. Medford has Hope Village. Marysville has “14 Forward” sheds so some of their homeless can be safe at night. The governor is talking about it, but apparently, Chico has no plan.
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Letter: God make us all simple again

First of all, I am not oblivious to the problems we now face in America. I taught in a lower-economic area of Montebello Unified Schools for over 38 years and I have seen my share of deaths of my students and home violence. And with hatred and violence now that is prevalent everywhere, I find myself looking for answers that I do not have. So, I have reverted back in my memory to what truly made me happy.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

42% of Rejected Gun Background Checks in 2020 Had Felony Convictions

Forty-two percent of people blocked from buying guns after U.S. background checks had felony convictions on their records, according to FBI data provided to the Associated Press. Additionally, the number of blocked gun sales nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020, the data shows. The number of would-be gun owners prevented...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Again the Supreme Court defends religious believers. Again it’s unanimous.

When the nation’s highest court issued a 9-0 decision last week upholding a Catholic social-service agency’s right to participate in Philadelphia’s foster care program, it provoked a mordant comment from Case Western law professor Jonathan Adler:. “Supreme Court rules UNANIMOUSLY against Philadelphia in Fulton religious liberty case; opinion by [Chief...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sunny Hostin says black Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from 'white supremacy'

The View’s Sunny Hostin said African Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from “white supremacy.”. “If you listen to the FBI’s statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is white supremacy, and who are the victims of white supremacy? Generally, they are African Americans, and so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns and arming themselves and protecting themselves,” the former federal prosecutor said Wednesday. “The Second Amendment is for everyone.”
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

EDITORIAL: Pet adoption makes good sense

This is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. Whether a cat, dog or other pet, we encourage our readers to always consider shelter animals in need of a home. Take a look at 2A in the Friday, June 11, edition of The Valdosta Daily Times. Almost every week, Susan J. Eischeid provides photos of animals up for adoption at the animal shelter. This week, she shares photos and information about two cats ready for adoption.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

God Is There

If God will be with me and watch over me . . . then the Lord will be my God. Genesis 28:20–21 Aubrey bought a fleece-lined coat for her aging father, but he died before he could wear it. So she tucked a note of encouragement with a $20 bill into the pocket and donated the jacket to charity.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Why Planning Your (Earthly) Farewell Makes A World Of Sense

It’s been said that loss reminds us about the worth of things. That seems especially true when it comes to the death of a friend or loved one. Over the past year and a half, I have lost several associates, including one treasured pal whose friendship dates back nearly six decades. The Covid pandemic put the brakes on traditional funerals. But thanks to platforms like Zoom and YouTube, at least some virtual memorials were possible.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Gun experts share mixed opinions on constitutional carry law

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting September 1, Texans 21 and older will be able to carry a handgun without training or background checks as long as they’re allowed to own a gun under state and federal laws. “We are super supportive that this is passed. For me, it’s one of...