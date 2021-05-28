Cancel
Mankato, MN

Sertoma Club donates portable sound amplifiers

By Edie Schmierbach eschmierbach@mankatofreepress
The Free Press
 19 days ago
Sertoma Club President Tracy Nickels (left) gives VINE Faith in Action’s Melinda Wedzina a new hearing assist device for use in the facility. Photos by Pat Christman

In her role as president of Sertoma Club of Greater Mankato, Tracy Nickels sometimes is witness to results of the service organization’s efforts to help people suffering from hearing loss.

“I get to see how my community is affected.”

During a recent club meeting, the mom of a grade schooler expressed gratitude to Sertoma for financial assistance to purchase a hearing aid for her child.

“She was in tears when she told how she had been facing the unexpected expense during the holidays. Some of us teared up, too,” Nickels said.

This month she made donation presentations of sound amplifiers that hearing-aid users may tap into while in specific areas such as a meeting room. Sertoma Club of Greater Mankato purchased four “hearing loops” that have been donated to Open Door Health Center, MRCI, The Salvation Army’s Maxfield Place and VINE Adult Community Center.

“It makes sense to be in partnership with them. Hearing loss is not unusual for our clientele,” said Paige Schuette, marketing and communications manager at VINE.

Visitors have access to stationary hearing loops in some rooms at the community center. Sertoma had them installed when the new building first opened.

“I had good luck when I used them before. I don’t have a real bad hearing loss, but they worked with my hearing aids and improved my hearing and understanding,” VINE member Margaret Schreyer said.

“What’s nice about the new one is its flexibility. We will be able to move the hearing loop to different rooms ... People with hearing aids will be able to hear everything the presenters have to say,” Schuette said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltxqG_0aERi4ox00

Having access to a portable hearing loop also allows its use at VINE’s thrift store’s hilltop location.

In recognition of Better Speech and Hearing Month, chapters across the country have been encouraged by the national service organization, Sertoma Inc., to raise money to purchase portable hearing loops. Mankato’s club is among more than 40 Sertoma chapters nationwide that donated amplifiers this month to organizations in their communities.

Hearing Charities of America and The Hearing Aid Project often partner with Sertoma Inc. on projects.

Sertoma of Greater Mankato typically raises funds throughout the year for club projects. A spaghetti feed and silent auction take place in the spring, sales of poinsettias are scheduled for the holidays, and the club sponsors a golf tournament in the summer.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented the club from holding two benefits in 2020. Still, members of her club thought it was essential to participate in this national project, Nickels said.

Fundraising prospects improved when some state health-safety restrictions were lifted.

“Our golf tournament is coming up June 4. That’s a popular event,” she said.

