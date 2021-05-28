Cancel
3D shape reconfiguration of stretchable electronics

By Inha University
Phys.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAzobenzene functionalized liquid crystalline polymers are considered "smart" materials owing to their programmable shape transformations under various external stimuli (i.e., thermal, chemical, and photomechanical shape morphing). In particular, their light responsivity allows for untethered powering and actuating systems. Now, researchers from Inha University have demonstrated preparation and actuation of reduced graphene oxide patterned azo-LCN (azo-LCN/rGO) with highly enhanced elastic modulus, electrical conductivity, and photomechanical actuation performance.

