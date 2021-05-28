Twitter Spaces Is Now Available On Desktop As Well
Twitter has recently rolled out its Clubhouse competitor Spaces for the mobile and desktop web browsers. Spaces made its way to both Android and iOS users, and it was predictable that Twitter will also release the feature to web browsers. It was in April that some sources reported that Twitter is testing Spaces for desktop. And now the Twitter audio rooms are here. But it still lacks some features, and Twitter needs to fill the gaps in future updates.www.androidheadlines.com