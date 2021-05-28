Twitter Spaces Is Now Available On Desktop As Well

Ten to 15 years ago, a sensational TV idea was to invite celebrities to the studio and allow callers the rare opportunity of interacting with them. This was an idea that they picked up from the radio, of course. But largely, communication from celebrities has been one-way—from them. They relay messages to their countless fans, whose responses largely get ignored. But everything changed recently when Twitter introduced a feature called Spaces that would allow its users to host and participate in live audio conversations with anyone. A couple of weeks ago, Tamil Twitter reached fever-pitch excitement when singer-songwriter Pradeep Kumar hosted a Space session and did not just interact with fans, but actually took song requests as well. This was heaven for his fans.