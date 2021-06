Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are collaborating on bringing battery and fuel cell technology to the freight locomotive. The two will seek to develop and commercialize GM’s Ultium battery technology and HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell systems for Wabtec locomotives. The collaboration consists of a nonbinding memorandum of understanding, in which Wabtec brings the expertise in energy management and systems optimization, while GM brings the advanced technology it has been developing for batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, the companies said.