Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany) has started to build a liquid resins unit at its Nünchritz, Germany site. This unit will supply key upstream products for formulating silicone-based building-protection agents and binders for exterior paints and industrial coatings. At the moment, only WACKER’s Burghausen site produces these substances. Scheduled to go on stream at the end of 2022, the new unit will close important material loops and so further increase the cost-effectiveness of Wacker’s integrated production system. Capital spending amounts to some €30 million.