LOOKING at some Krishnachura flower (Royal Poinciana) posted on social media by a friend, I hasten to write back to tell her how as school kids we were so invested in the beauty of krishnachura. I come from a time when school meant big open grounds, enabling opportunities to socialise and mingle with surrounding habitats aka nature. In the meantime, Delhi was still struggling with its rising death toll due to Covid-19. A particular line from a poem on Delhi was ringing in my ear: ‘I hear your giant semal trees are mourning…Nobody has the time to collect and caress their red flowers this time’ (from the poem ‘Do you know what hope is, Delhi’ by Anukriti Gupta). The lines reminded me of the fallen krishnachura of our school. When I shared the poem with my friend, she replied: ‘These are acts of revenge’.