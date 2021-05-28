First Coast Foodies: McFlamingo serving indulgent healthy meals that meet most dietary restrictions

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — If indulgent and healthy were best friends, this would be their hangout spot right off A1A at McFlamingo. The restaurant opened in November 2019. “Mc is a family name for McCormick, which is one of the owner’s mother’s maiden name," said manager Debbie Trauttman. "Flamingo was from a trip down to South Florida looking at all the flamingos are whey they eat. They're pink because they eat a lot of shrimp.”