Food Network says it’s dedicated to teaching. But it never let me say ‘slavery’ on air.

Something special happened when Kardea Brown discussed Jim and Henry Hutchinson on a recent episode of her show, “Delicious Miss Brown” on Food Network. As she prepared to host a fish-fry fundraiser to refurbish the historic Hutchinson House on Edisto Island, S.C., she said, “They were former slaves and they built a house … and it’s the only house owned by a freedman that’s still standing on Edisto.” Later, she said: “Coming from being former slaves and probably living in slave quarters, to them this was a mansion. But to me, even though it’s a little smaller, it feels big, it feels large because you know the story behind it.” She even talked about how her own great-great-great-grandmother was the last person to own the house.