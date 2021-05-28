Cancel
Food Network says it’s dedicated to teaching. But it never let me say ‘slavery’ on air.

By Dan Kohler
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething special happened when Kardea Brown discussed Jim and Henry Hutchinson on a recent episode of her show, “Delicious Miss Brown” on Food Network. As she prepared to host a fish-fry fundraiser to refurbish the historic Hutchinson House on Edisto Island, S.C., she said, “They were former slaves and they built a house … and it’s the only house owned by a freedman that’s still standing on Edisto.” Later, she said: “Coming from being former slaves and probably living in slave quarters, to them this was a mansion. But to me, even though it’s a little smaller, it feels big, it feels large because you know the story behind it.” She even talked about how her own great-great-great-grandmother was the last person to own the house.

www.washingtonpost.com
