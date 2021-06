The New York Yankee rivalry with the Boston Red Sox is one of the oldest and most intense rivalries in baseball. But to the past two years, as the Sox played poorly, the rivalry drifted into the background and included the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. At the beginning of the season, it looked as if the Red Sox would have an even poorer season this year, but the opposite has happened. Mysteriously they have evolved into one of the best teams in baseball, leading the AL East for most of the season.