Ahead of Friday’s visit by Drogheda United, Head Coach Stephen Bradley gave shamrockrovers.ie an update:. Q: Stephen, how would you sum up your feelings on Monday’s derby?. A: Really disappointed obviously to lose the game. We should win the game, we have enough chances to win the game, but we don’t take them and we get punished with the one shot on target that they had, but that’s football. We have to suck it up and move on.