Update: The NCAA announced that the game would go on, with a new first pitch time at 3:07 p.m. ET. For the first time, COVID-19 has disrupted the College World Series. After reports surfaced on Friday morning that NC State was dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of its semifinal game against Vanderbilt, the NCAA announced that the game would not take place as scheduled. The start of the game has been delayed due to health and safety protocols after multiple reports indicated that the Wolfpack would be without at least one key player due to COVID-19.