UAE, US companies partner to provide cyber ranges in Gulf

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has implemented a legislative change that permits 100% foreign ownership of certain onshore companies. The change follows the publication of amendments to the UAE Commercial Companies Law on 30 September 2020, which removed the requirement for a UAE national to own at least 51% of the shares in the capital of a UAE company, subject to some restrictions. The amendments also removed the requirement for branches of foreign companies in the UAE to appoint a UAE national agent, for most activities.