California, the most populous U.S. state, will vote this year on recalling its governor. The effort to remove Democrat Gavin Newsom from office began before the pandemic but was fueled by his actions during it. The state’s only other gubernatorial recall election was in 2003, when another Democrat, Gray Davis, was ousted and replaced with former bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzennegger, a Republican. That history gives outnumbered California Republicans some hopes of riding the latest recall effort back into power.