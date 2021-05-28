NBA playoffs 2021: Six big takeaways from the postseason's first six days

The Utah Jazz are coming off of a loss but can put themselves one win away from a series victory!. The Sixers have recovered from losing Game 1, now in control of the series!. The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and we’re seeing some tremendous performances from all parties involved. One of the best ways to capitalize on these exciting games is to take a look at the many prop bets on offer! We’ve got two matches on the schedule tonight, with some very interesting props available!