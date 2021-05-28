NBA playoffs 2021: Six big takeaways from the postseason's first six days
The 2021 NBA playoffs are less than one week old, but we've already seen some epic superstar performances, upsets brewing and plenty of fans back in the stands. Can Luka Doncic and the Mavericks send the LA Clippers home early? Are the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks headed for a Game 7 inside Madison Square Garden? Can the NBA-best Utah Jazz avoid an upset against Ja Morant and the young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies? After bouncing back from a Game 1 loss, are the Los Angeles Lakers hitting their stride against the Phoenix Suns?