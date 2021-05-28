Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoffs 2021: Six big takeaways from the postseason's first six days

By NBA Insiders
ESPN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NBA playoffs are less than one week old, but we've already seen some epic superstar performances, upsets brewing and plenty of fans back in the stands. Can Luka Doncic and the Mavericks send the LA Clippers home early? Are the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks headed for a Game 7 inside Madison Square Garden? Can the NBA-best Utah Jazz avoid an upset against Ja Morant and the young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies? After bouncing back from a Game 1 loss, are the Los Angeles Lakers hitting their stride against the Phoenix Suns?

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Nba Championship#Playoff Games#Mavericks#The New York Knicks#Utah Jazz#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#Brooklyn Nets#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#Eastern Conference#The Nba Finals#The La Clippers#The Washington Wizards#Staples Center#Mavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta’s Trae Young shines in first trip to NBA playoffs

When the Atlanta Hawks were excluded from the bubble last summer, Trae Young stewed at home. He watched games on television, enviously tweeted about what he was missing, and longingly visualized what it would be like to play a starring role when it really matters in the NBA. Now, he’s...
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Utah Jazz-LA Clippers is the best series in the second round and other takeaways from the NBA playoffs

The Utah Jazz defeated the LA Clippers 112-109 Tuesday night, in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal, a game that can only be described as a thriller. It had everything really, from large deficits to electric comebacks, a superstar turn by Donovan Mitchell and the quiet excellence of Kawhi Leonard. Luke Kennard looked like an All-Star at times, while Jordan Clarkson was a flamethrower.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Joel Embiid Injury Status For Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Monday's Game 4 contest in Atlanta. Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in the series. On Monday, the All-Star center is once again listed as questionable, and his status can be seen...
NBAwsn.com

Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Tonight (June 14th, 2021)

The Utah Jazz are coming off of a loss but can put themselves one win away from a series victory!. The Sixers have recovered from losing Game 1, now in control of the series!. The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and we’re seeing some tremendous performances from all parties involved. One of the best ways to capitalize on these exciting games is to take a look at the many prop bets on offer! We’ve got two matches on the schedule tonight, with some very interesting props available!
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns: Chris Paul’s Status

Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning. The Tweet from Chariana can be seen below, and his article can be read in The Athletic via the hyperlink above. Paul and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round, and...
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: How to watch Monday's set of Game 4s

The second round of the NBA Playoffs continues on Monday with a pair of Game 4s. In each game, the home team trails 2-1 with an opportunity to even things up at two games apiece. The night begins in Atlanta, where the Hawks look to get back on track against the 76ers. From there, the Clippers look to take care of home once again to put more pressure on the Jazz.
NBA247Sports

Julius Randle named All-NBA

New York Knicks All-Star forward and former Wildcat Julius Randle was named All-NBA , it was announced by the league Tuesday. Randle was named to the Second Team, where he was joined by Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers). The First Team was comprised of Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).
NBAYardbarker

Two teams reportedly emerge as Kyle Kuzma trade favorites

Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly destined for divorce. It has been something of an open secret for months now that L.A. desperately wants to dump the 25-year-old, and both sides are clearly getting less coy about what’s inevitably going to happen here. Last season, Kuzma averaged...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Isn’t Happy With 1 All-NBA Selection

On Tuesday night, the NBA announced the three All-NBA teams. Right off the bat, Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t happy about one of the first-team picks. Luka Doncic got the nod at guard on the first team over Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who led the second team. Doncic received 55 first-place votes compared to Lillard’s 38.
NBAYardbarker

Reacting to a wild NBA news day: Kawhi, CP3, firings, LaMelo

Wednesday was one of the wildnest NBA news days in recent memory. Before noon Eastern Time, we learned that two All-NBA players will be out indefinitely, two head coaches and a general manager have been fired, plus there was an award annoucement. If you missed it, here’s a recap of today’s breaking-news stories (plus reactions from our BasketballNews.com staff).
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Chris Paul News

On Wednesday morning, Phoenix Suns fans woke up to some bad news about star point guard Chris Paul. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week. As a result, he’ll be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, according to the report. The...