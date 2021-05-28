Reopening A Comedy Club Is No Joke As The Pandemic Eases
The biggest risk in going to a comedy club used to be getting spotted as an easy target for laughs by the comedian on stage. But audiences now have to consider their health. “This room seats close to 300 people, but [this] will be nowhere near there,” said Caroline Hirsch, a day before reopening her famous Caroline’s on Broadway on a Thursday night in late May after being closed for more than a year. She had to reconfigure her seats so groups were spaced six feet apart.gothamist.com