Reopening A Comedy Club Is No Joke As The Pandemic Eases

With the surprise announcement of the new podcast Life of Bi, I can definitely say that my weekend started off right for celebrating Pride. Ell Potter and Mary Higgins, a British comedy-duo who runs their projects under the moniker of ‘HOTTER Projects’, wrote and will host Life of Bi, and the women plan to embark on an eight-episode exploration of bisexuality this summer. The podcast, Life of Bi: A Slippery History of Bisexuality, teases an inclusive, feminist production, and its first episode drops tomorrow! It’s everything I’ve wanted in a podcast since I got addicted to the format last summer, and from what little we can glean off social media, Potter and Higgins aim high for their subject matter.