Editorial: Florida’s already stingy unemployment benefits take another unneeded hit

Some Maryland delegates pushed back Tuesday against the governor’s recent decision to end expanded unemployment benefits without evidence that it would lead to job gains. “I don’t disagree that there are more jobs available; I don’t disagree that there are challenges in getting people into those jobs…but there doesn’t seem to be any behavioral economics or macroeconomic analysis that suggests that this decision is going to help people get into those jobs,” Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery) said during a House Economic Matters Committee briefing on the issue.